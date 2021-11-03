Walmart Health taps Ochsner exec to lead health clinic push

An executive from New Orleans-based Ochsner Health System will join Walmart Health at the end of November, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Business Report.

David Carmouche, MD, will become Walmart Health's senior vice president of Omnichannel Care Solutions, where he will oversee the retail giant's expansion of clinical care offerings and operations, including its retail health clinic push.

Dr. Carmouche will join Walmart Health from Ochsner, where he serves as the executive vice president of value-based care and network operations. In this role, he oversees the health system's primary care, urgent care and occupational health businesses, according to his LinkedIn. He has been with Ochsner for six years.

Dr. Carmouche's move comes amid a broad reshuffling of the leadership team overseeing its health clinic push. Since the start of 2020, at least nine of Walmart's healthcare leaders behind the retail giant's health clinic push have left the company.

Walmart and Ochsner have teamed up on several initiatives in the last few years. In 2018, Walmart and Ochsner launched a health insurance plan for about 6,600 Walmart and Sam's Club employees. The health insurance plan will utilize Ochsner's ACO, which is a group of physicians, hospitals and other care providers. The goals were to avoid duplication of services, improve care and save money.

Additionally, in 2019, Walmart and Ochsner teamed up for a joint replacement program. Under the program, Walmart sends employees from across the nation to Ochsner's flagship facility for hip and knee replacement surgery. Ochsner was the 12th healthcare organization named a Walmart Center of Excellence for joint replacement surgery. Through the program, Walmart aims to lower spending and improve healthcare outcomes for its employees.

Becker's Hospital Review reached out to Ochsner and Walmart Health for comment. Both organizations didn't respond in time for publication.