Tennessee health system exec named inaugural CMIO of Walmart Health & Wellness

Claude Pirtle, MD, the former chief medical information officer of Jackson-based West Tennessee Healthcare, has been named the inaugural chief medical informatics officer of Walmart Health & Wellness, the retail giant's health and medical arm.

In the new role, Dr. Pirtle will help implement and optimize the Epic EHR across Walmart Health & Wellness clinics, develop IT infrastructure, and work on governance, digital innovation and the future vision of Walmart Health's omnichannel care, according to the job posting.

Dr. Pirtle started in the new role Oct. 10. Besides being CMIO, he was also a vice president, assistant chief medical officer and practicing internist at West Tennessee Healthcare since 2019.