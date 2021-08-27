Walmart names former Highmark exec as new health, wellness CFO

Walmart has hired Brian Setzer as its new senior vice president and CFO of Walmart Health and Wellness, a company spokesperson confirmed to Becker's Aug. 27.

Mr. Setzer joins Walmart from Pittsburgh-based Highmark Health, where he most recently served as executive vice president of enterprise planning and operations, according to his LinkedIn account.

He also filled various other leadership roles during his time at Highmark, including executive vice president of government markets and senior vice president and CFO. Mr. Setzer also served as CFO of Cigna before joining Highmark.

In July, Walmart named pharmaceutical industry veteran John Wigneswaran, MD, as its new CMO. The retail company has taken several steps to expand its healthcare presence, including opening medical clinics, acquiring telehealth company MeMD and rolling out its own brand of insulin.