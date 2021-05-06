Walmart Health to acquire telehealth provider: 6 details

Walmart Health has entered an agreement to acquire on-demand, multispecialty telehealth provider MeMD, the retailer said May 6.

Six details:

1. Through the acquisition, Walmart aims to strengthen its brick-and-mortar health centers initiative, said Cheryl Pegus, MD, executive vice president of health and wellness at Walmart, according to the news release.

"Telehealth offers a great opportunity to expand access and reach consumers where they are and complements our brick-and-mortar Walmart Health locations," she said. "Today people expect omnichannel access to care and adding telehealth to our Walmart Health care strategies allows us to provide in-person and digital care across our multiple assets and solutions."

2. The acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close in the next few months.

3. By acquiring MeMD, Walmart will begin providing virtual care services for urgent, behavioral and primary care to complement its in-person Walmart Health Centers.

4. MeMD was founded in 2010; the company provides medical and mental health visits to millions of members across the U.S.

5. Walmart opened its first free-standing health clinic in Dallas, Ga., in September 2019. It has expanded to additional locations in Georgia as well as Texas, Arkansas and Chicago. The clinics offer services ranging from medical checkups, teeth cleanings and mental health counselors.

6. In April, Walmart inked a partnership with direct-to-consumer telehealth app Ro, launching the company's health and wellness products and digital services in more than 4,600 Walmart stores across the country.

