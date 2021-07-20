Walmart files to provide healthcare in 37 states as it pushes deeper into telehealth

Walmart has filed paperwork to operate its healthcare business in 37 states, Insider reported July 19.

A Walmart spokesperson told Insider in June that the filings are to operate its telehealth services after it completes its acquisition of virtual care provider MeMD.

"We've expressed our interest in offering telehealth via an acquisition that is pending regulatory clearance, and these filings are related to that effort, not physical Walmart Health locations," the spokesperson said.

However, Walmart did not confirm that these filings are also for its telehealth venture.

In April and May, Walmart filed to conduct its healthcare business in 16 states. In June and July, the retail giant added another 17 states, according to public documents.

Aside from operating 20 medical clinics in Arkansas, Georgia and Illinois, Walmart in the last few months has been working to posture itself as a one-stop-shop for comprehensive medical care.

Walmart launched a free digital wallet that people can use to store and share their health information, such as COVID-19 vaccine records. On June 29, Walmart said it will offer a less expensive private label version of analog insulin for diabetes patients who struggle to afford their medication.