Walmart names pharma veteran as new chief medical officer

Walmart has named John Wigneswaran, MD, a veteran of the pharmaceutical industry, as its new chief medical officer, Bloomberg reported.

Dr. Wigneswaran previously served as CMO of pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts and before that was vice president of medical affairs at DaVita. Prior to that, he worked at Fresenius Medical Care and Johnson & Johnson, according to Bloomberg.

Dr. Wigneswaran replaces Tom Van Gilder, Walmart's first CMO, who left the role earlier this year, Bloomberg reported July 30.

Walmart recently has taken several steps to expand its presence in healthcare, opening medical clinics, acquiring a telehealth company and introducing its own brand of insulin.

Read the full article here.