Walmart launches private label insulin brand to lower prices

Walmart will offer a less expensive private label version of analog insulin for diabetes patients who struggle to afford their medication, the retail and pharmacy giant said June 29.

Novo Nordisk will manufacture the insulin, called ReliOn NovoLog. Walmart said it will become available at Walmart pharmacies the week of June 27 and at Sam's Club pharmacies in mid-July.

A vial of ReliOn NovoLog will cost $72.88, and a package of prefilled pens will cost $85.88. Walmart said these products will save patients between 58 and 75 percent of the price of other insulin products on the market.