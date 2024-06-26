Publix Pharmacy launches $25 virtual care visits

Publix Pharmacy, which has over 1,300 locations across eight states, has launched a virtual care service for patients.

Individuals 18 and older can access the platform via the supermarket chain's website for medication refills and common conditions such as allergies, sinus infections and hair loss. The visits are powered by virtual care company WellSync and cost $25 each.

"Publix Pharmacy continues to remove barriers so our customers can receive convenient health care services," Publix Vice President of Pharmacy Dain Rusk said in a June 25 statement. "Convenience is something our customers value and expect; we continue to evaluate programs and services that will help meet their needs."

Publix has pharmacies in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia, and Kentucky. It joins other pharmacy and grocery chains with virtual care platforms, including Walgreens, CVS, Costco, Kroger, and Albertsons. Walmart disbanded its virtual care service in April.