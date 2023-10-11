Walgreens to roll out virtual care

Walgreens said it plans to roll out virtual care with healthcare providers for common health needs beginning in October.

The new virtual care offering, dubbed WVH, will roll out to patients in California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio and Texas.

The new offering will give patients access to virtual consultations with a physician or a nurse practitioner via chat, as well as video visits with a medical provider for select conditions, according to information Walgreens shared with Becker's.

At launch, WVH will offer treatment for common health needs such as general medicine, women's health, men's health and skin health.

The visits will be priced at $33 out-of-pocket, with pricing for video visits varying from $36 to $75. Insurance will not be accepted for WVH visits, but it can be used to cover the cost of prescriptions, according to Walgreens.

Walgreens said in the future it plans to accept insurance for its virtual visits.