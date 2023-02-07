Grocery giant Albertsons debuts digital health platform

Grocery store chain Albertsons has launched a digital health platform that allows users to track and improve their well-being and connect to telehealth services.

The Sincerely Health app will enable users to calculate their "health scores," link with activity trackers like Apple Health and Fitbit, manage prescriptions, schedule vaccines and connect to primary care providers via telehealth.

"We are introducing Sincerely Health with a singular intention to improve lives," said Omer Gajial, chief digital officer and executive vice president of health at Albertsons, in a Feb. 6 company news release. "As a grocery and pharmacy retailer committed to the health and wellness of our communities, we are empowering customers to have a connected and personalized view of their health across food, nutrition, activity, mental well-being and pharmacy services, enabling them to make more informed choices."

Customers can earn $25 off an upcoming grocery purchase by joining the platform from another affiliate grocery app, and can score points for actions like setting a health goal or responding to a health recommendation.