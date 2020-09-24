Albertsons names former Amazon exec as new head of pharmacy

Former Amazon executive Omer Gajil was named senior vice president of pharmacy and health at Albertsons, which operates 1,726 pharmacies in the U.S., Supermarket News reported.

Albertsons, based in Boise, Idaho, is one of the nation's largest retail pharmacy operations and the second-largest U.S. supermarket operator.

Mr. Gajil most recently served as general manager of category development for North America at Amazon. He also spent more than 15 years at Pepsico, according to Supermarket News.

He succeeds Mark Panzer, who departed Albertsons last month to pursue other interests after four years in the role.

