Amazon unveils new telehealth options: 5 notes

Amazon has launched new telehealth options for Prime members that display the prices upfront.

Here are five things to know:

1. The service, unveiled Nov. 14, offers Prime members a monthly rate or per-use cost for a telehealth visit (via video or messaging), treatment plan and medication delivery.

2. The offering combines Amazon One Medical Pay-per-visit, previously called Amazon Clinic, and Amazon Pharmacy.

3. "We're committed to giving customers convenient, affordable care options that put them in control of their health," said Bergen Penhart, general manager for Amazon One Medical Pay-per-visit, in a Nov. 14 statement. "This new offering makes it easy for Prime members to get expert clinical advice and prescribed treatments for common health, beauty, and lifestyle needs, all from the comfort of home."

4. For Amazon Prime members, the services start at $10 a month for antiaging skin care treatment; $16 a month for men's hair loss; $19 a month for erectile dysfunction; $43 a month for eyelash growth; and $2 a visit for motion sickness.

5. Amazon Pharmacy offers free delivery of medications, as well as same-day delivery in nearly a dozen cities, including Los Angeles, New York City and Seattle.