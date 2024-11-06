Amazon One Medical's 19 health system partners

Cleveland Clinic is the latest health system to partner with Amazon One Medical on clinically and digitally integrated care.
The hybrid primary care company has specialty care referral agreements in local markets with these health systems:
1. Advocate Aurora Health (Milwaukee)
2. Advocate Health Care (Downers Grove, Ill.) — for Chicago market
3. Ascension Seton Medical Center (Austin, Texas)
4. Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas)
6. Dignity Health (San Francisco) — for Phoenix market
7. Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.)
8. Emory Healthcare (Atlanta)
9. Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.) — for New Jersey market
10. Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare — for Connecticut market
11. Houston Methodist
12. Mass General Brigham (Somerville, Mass.) — for Boston market
13. MedStar Health (Columbia, Md.) — for Washington, D.C., market
14. Mount Sinai Health System (New York City)
15. Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)
16. Providence (Renton, Wash.) — for Orange County, Calif., and Portland, Ore., markets
17. UC San Diego Health
18. University of Miami Health System
19. Virginia Mason Franciscan Health (Seattle)