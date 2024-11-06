Amazon One Medical's 19 health system partners

Cleveland Clinic is the latest health system to partner with Amazon One Medical on clinically and digitally integrated care.

The hybrid primary care company has specialty care referral agreements in local markets with these health systems:

1. Advocate Aurora Health (Milwaukee)

2. Advocate Health Care (Downers Grove, Ill.) — for Chicago market

3. Ascension Seton Medical Center (Austin, Texas)

4. Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas)

5. Cleveland Clinic

6. Dignity Health (San Francisco) — for Phoenix market

7. Duke University Health System (Durham, N.C.)

8. Emory Healthcare (Atlanta)

9. Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.) — for New Jersey market

10. Hartford (Conn.) HealthCare — for Connecticut market

11. Houston Methodist

12. Mass General Brigham (Somerville, Mass.) — for Boston market

13. MedStar Health (Columbia, Md.) — for Washington, D.C., market

14. Mount Sinai Health System (New York City)

15. Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus)

16. Providence (Renton, Wash.) — for Orange County, Calif., and Portland, Ore., markets

17. UC San Diego Health

18. University of Miami Health System

19. Virginia Mason Franciscan Health (Seattle)