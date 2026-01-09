MUSC Health, Baxter partner on ‘connected’ care for nurses

Charleston, S.C.-based MUSC Health is collaborating with medtech company Baxter International to lessen administrative tasks for nurses with technology.

The multiyear strategic partnership aims to cut documentation time, simplify communication, and boost quality and safety outcomes with smart tech and real-time data insights.

“As a nurse, I have seen firsthand the significant administrative burden that so many of my colleagues face every day. These challenges can take time away from what matters most — spending time at the bedside with patients,” said Baley Ganger, BSN, RN, chief nursing information officer of MUSC Health, in a Jan. 8 news release. “I am excited to see how our strategic partnership with Baxter and the integration of connected technologies will help alleviate these burdens, allowing nurses to focus on providing excellent patient care.”