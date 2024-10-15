Health systems find marketing power in sports sponsorships

Health systems are increasingly turning to sports partnerships as a marketing strategy to boost brand visibility.

From basketball to NASCAR, healthcare organizations are recognizing the value of aligning themselves with major sports teams and events, leveraging these partnerships to reach a wide, diverse audience. Recent deals across various sports leagues illustrate how these partnerships have become a growing trend.

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente recently became a founding partner of the WNBA's new team, the Golden State Valkyries. As part of this partnership, Kaiser Permanente's logo will be displayed on the front center of the team's home and away jerseys. Additionally, the health system will serve as the official medical provider for the Valkyries.

Similarly, Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston has announced that its logo will appear on the uniforms of the Houston Rockets during the upcoming 2024-25 season.

In the world of motorsports, WVU Medicine, based in Morgantown, Va., has secured a partnership that will feature its name on race cars during major NASCAR events.

"Thousands of people will get to learn more about how we work to deliver the best possible outcomes for the women and children of West Virginia and the surrounding region," Amy Bush, BSN, RN, chief administrative officer for WVU Medicine Children's said in a statement.

Additionally, Nemours Children's Health in Jacksonville, Fla., has signed a three-year sponsorship deal with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars. This agreement positions Nemours as the franchise's official pediatric partner, allowing its name to be displayed on LED towers within the team's stadium and featured on weekday radio programming and the Jaguars' website.