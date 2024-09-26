WVU Medicine partners with NASCAR race

Pediatric patients from Morgantown, Va.-based WVU Medicine helped make designs on a car in a NASCAR-affiliated race.

WVU Medicine Children's patients created the artwork that appeared Sept. 19 on the Ford Mustang belonging to West Virginia native Christian Rose of AM Racing, a stock car racing team participating in the Automobile Racing Club of America Menards Series Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. ARCA is owned by NASCAR and acts as a feeder series for the professional organization.

"Thousands of people will get to learn more about how we work to deliver the best possible outcomes for the women and children of West Virginia and the surrounding region," said Amy Bush, BSN, RN, chief administrative officer for WVU Medicine Children's, in a statement. "We could not do that without the generosity of our community and our donors."

Special challenges at the race helped raise funding for WVU Medicine Children's.