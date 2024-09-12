Children's health system inks 3-year NFL sponsorship deal

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Nemours Children's Health has inked a three-year sponsorship deal with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars.

Under the partnership, the health system will be the franchise's official pediatric partner and have its name displayed prominently on LED towers in the team's stadium and featured on weekday radio programming and the Jaguars' website. Nemours will also be the presenting sponsor of a pregame "combine" at the stadium's fan zone.

"This collaboration with the Jacksonville Jaguars is a testament to our shared commitment to improving the lives of children in our community," said Andrew Stec, MD, chief medical officer of Nemours Children's Health, in a Sept. 10 statement.

In addition, Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and defensive tackle Maason Smith signed one-year agreements to be the first NFL brand ambassadors for Nemours. The health system and team also formed the Jaguars Kids Club with events and activities for children.