Jefferson Health inks NFL jersey deal

Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health will adorn the practice jerseys of the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles, Sports Business Journal reported.

As part of the agreement, Jefferson Health will also appear on the backdrop at press conferences at Eagles home games and become the team's "official health system partner," according to the Aug. 29 story. Terms of the deal were not made public.

Jefferson Health replaces Philadelphia-based Rothman Orthopaedics on the team's practice jersey ad patch, the news outlet reported. The Eagles' other healthcare sponsors include Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Mechanicsburg, Pa.-based NovaCare Rehabilitation.