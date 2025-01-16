Generative AI, TikTok: Marketing at Cleveland Clinic in '25

Generative AI will be a major focus of Cleveland Clinic's marketing department in 2025, its leader told Becker's.

Like some other big health systems, Cleveland Clinic plans to use the technology to supplement the work of its marketing staffers, said Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Paul Matsen.

Becker's recently talked to Mr. Matsen about what his department intends to concentrate on this year. The conversation has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Question: What are you focusing on in 2025?

Paul Matsen: We continue to invest heavily in content, including building a top-tier health library that educates patients worldwide. This library has driven record traffic to our website. We're adding more video content, alongside written articles, graphics and photography, to enhance user engagement.

We're also focused on maintaining and building our global brand. Cleveland Clinic is a national and international brand, and we invest in media relations, storytelling, social media and targeted paid media to support this effort.

Q: What generative AI projects have been particularly successful for marketing?

PM: Generative AI is effective for repetitive tasks, such as scheduling social media posts. This saves hundreds of hours annually that can be redirected to content creation. AI also helps optimize headlines and post placements.

In podcasting, AI assists with transcription and editing, improving efficiency. Writing remains a work in progress as we ensure AI-generated content meets our quality standards and reflects our brand voice.

Generative AI operates on a spectrum, from fully human to fully AI. Most use cases require a balanced approach with human oversight to ensure accuracy, prevent errors, and maintain brand voice. Inaccurate AI-generated news underscores the importance of human involvement, especially for trusted brands.

Q: Are there any new areas you're exploring with generative AI?

PM: A number of colleagues are using generative AI for video and image creation. We haven't done this yet but may explore it. In healthcare, we must ensure AI-generated visuals are appropriate and usable on various platforms.

We've seen impressive applications, like interactive AI-generated podcasts. These are remarkable, but we're still considering how to apply such capabilities thoughtfully.

Q: Has Google's generative AI search impacted your web traffic?

PM: We're monitoring this closely. Some health systems have seen declines, but our specialized content continues to perform well, with growth in 2024. Consumers still seek in-depth, trusted content from our brand.

For many topics, the AI summary suffices, but for specific and trusted information, consumers turn to brands like ours.

Q: How was your social media performance in 2024, and what platforms are working best for you?

PM: TikTok has been a strong performer, especially for younger demographics seeking advice. We're also active on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and X, though we navigate challenges on X carefully. Growth is strongest on TikTok and Instagram.

Q: Anything else you're excited about for 2025?

PM: We've upgraded our platforms. In 2024, we transitioned to a headless CMS for better content management across platforms. We've also consolidated our intranets and email platforms for greater efficiency.