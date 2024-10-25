How Cleveland Clinic is tackling YouTube content challenges

Cleveland Clinic is addressing challenges in its YouTube content creation process by using AI tools.

In an Oct. 23 blog post on YouTube, Amanda Todorovich, executive director of digital marketing at Cleveland Clinic, said the health system faces difficulties with ideation and the approval pipeline when producing content for the platform.

"Every video we create is reviewed and approved by a Cleveland Clinic medical professional. This is an important part of making sure our content is medically accurate and up to date," she said. "And, while our medical professionals are always willing to help us, it's critical that we are cognizant of their time — since patient care is their primary role."

To streamline the production of authoritative, high-quality content, Cleveland Clinic has partnered with YouTube and Google Research to leverage AI tools as brainstorming partners.

The health system noted that the AI tools have been especially helpful in extracting data from both YouTube and search engine results to suggest relevant content ideas, significantly reducing the time spent researching new topics.

Additionally, the AI tools offer suggested topics and sample interview questions, which assist Cleveland Clinic in crafting expert interview scripts and podcast discussions.

Since 2021, Cleveland Clinic has collaborated with YouTube to produce credible healthcare content on the platform.