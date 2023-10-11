Cleveland Clinic, TikTok partner on search

Cleveland Clinic is partnering with TikTok to give the social media platform users' access to accurate mental health information.

Starting Oct. 10, which was World Mental Health Day, when TikTok users search for terms associated with mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, autism or trauma, they will be directed to information provided by Cleveland Clinic and the National Institutes of Mental Health. The feature will eventually cover 40 mental illnesses and neurological disorders.

"When it comes to researching healthcare information, it is important to get the facts. Mental health has been a growing issue, and we know there has been an increase in online searches around this area, especially among young people," said Leo Pozuelo, MD, chair of psychology and psychiatry at Cleveland Clinic, in an Oct. 10 news release. "Therefore, it's important that people have access to credible health information on a variety of platforms, including TikTok."