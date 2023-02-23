While many hospitals and health systems have accounts on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, they've been slower to move to TikTok, the video-centric social media platform that is now the second-most popular app for Americans under 35 years old.

However, healthcare organizations are increasingly gravitating to TikTok to develop their brands and communicate messages in a way younger patients may be more apt to resonate with.

Here are 25 hospitals and health systems on TikTok:

Note: This is not an exhaustive list.

Baptist Health South Florida (Coral Gables)

Baylor Scott & White Health (Dallas)

Boston Medical Center

Children's Hospital of San Antonio

Children's Hospital New Orleans

Christus Health (Irving, Texas)

Cleveland Clinic

Davis Health System (Elkins, W.V.)

East Tennessee Children's Hospital (Knoxville)

Holzer Health System (Gallipolis, Ohio)

Johns Hopkins All Children's (St. Petersburg, Fla.)

Larkin Health System (South Miami, Fla.)

Mayo Clinic Nursing (Rochester, Minn.)

Mount Sinai Health System (New York City)

Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio)

Northwestern Medicine (Chicago)

Providence (Renton, Wash.)

RMC Health System (Alliston, Ala.)

Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

Shriners Children's (Tampa, Fla.)

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (Memphis, Tenn.)

Stanford Children's Health (Palo Alto, Calif.)

UCLA Health (Los Angeles)

UCSF Health (San Francisco)

University Hospitals (Cleveland)