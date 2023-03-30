A bubble burst? Nearly $400M in digital health funding in past month

Despite assertions by some that the digital health bubble has popped, startups in the industry continue to garner healthy funding rounds.

Here are 14 digital health investments Becker's reported on in the past month:

1. Cedars-Sinai Health Ventures, the Los Angeles-based health system's venture capital arm, led a $6 million series A funding round March 28 for cardiac data company RhythmScience.

2. Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System backed tech-focused, value-based care company Wellvana Health in an $84 million funding round March 27.

3. Charlotte, N.C.-based Advocate Health is among the backers of virtual behavioral health startup Bend Health, which has raised $32 million since launching in 2021 and recently partnered with Prairie Du Sac, Wis.-based Sauk Prairie Healthcare, the company said March 23.

4. Vital, an artificial intelligence-powered digital patient experience company, raised $24.7 million in series B financing March 23.

5. Artera, a company using AI to develop predictive cancer tests, launched with a $90 million funding round March 21 that saw participation from Johnson & Johnson Innovation and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff.

6. Mindset Health, a digital hypnotherapy company for patients with chronic conditions, raised $12 million in series A funding March 21.

7. Harvard Business School Alumni Angels of Chicago joined in a $1.7 million seed funding round March 20 for health wearables data company Rook.

8. UnityPoint Health Ventures, the venture capital arm of West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health, participated in a $15 million funding round March 16 for telehealth platform OpenLoop.

9. CVS Health Ventures led a $20 million series A investment round March 16 for SpectrumAI, a company working to create digital tools for clinicians treating autism with applied behavior analysis.

10. Perspectum, a precision medicine company specializing in medical imaging, received $19 million in the second close of its series C financing round March 15.

11. Medical device giant Medtronic joined a $25 million financing round March 15 for Fire1, a remote monitoring company focusing on heart failure.

12. Venture capital firm General Catalyst led a $25 million series A funding round March 15 for Maribel Health, a home health company co-founded by the former chief innovation officer of Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger.

13. The innovation arm of March of Dimes, the nonprofit aiming to improve maternal and child health, made its first investment into Iron Health, a company that develops virtual tech assisting OB-GYNs, as part of the company's $4.5 million seed funding round March 9.

14. Wave Life, a digital mental health platform catering to Generation Z, raised $6 million in seed funding March 7.