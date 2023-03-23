AI-based digital health company used by CommonSpirit raises $25M

Vital, an artificial intelligence-powered digital patient experience company, raised $24.7 million in series B financing.

The funding comes after a year that saw the company partner with 40 new healthcare clients, including Chicago-based CommonSpirit. Vital's software works to keep patients in-network by providing them with digital communication tools and updates on their progress toward discharge.

The funding round brings the company's total raised to over $40 million, according to a March 23 Vital news release.

"Healthcare providers and health systems are faced with a growing list of pressures that all-too-often make it difficult to provide the best care for patients," Vital CEO Aaron Patzer said in the release. "Our beautiful and intelligent software keeps patients engaged and informed, while automating tasks for staff who manage emergency department visits and inpatient stays. With this funding, we will advance the impact of our technology for patients, families and clinicians."