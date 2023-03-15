Hospital-at-home company co-founded by former Geisinger, Mission Health exec gets $25M led by General Catalyst

Venture capital firm General Catalyst is leading a $25 million series A funding round for a home health company co-founded by the former chief innovation officer of Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger.

Maribel Health says it provides a "turnkey" solution for health systems aiming to launch hospital-at-home programs. Its co-founder is Ronald Paulus, MD, who was also the former president and CEO of Asheville, N.C.-based Mission Health.

"The combination of patient preference, evolving technology capabilities, emergency department and hospital congestion combined with workforce shortages are collectively driving the home to be the default site of care," Dr. Paulus, CEO of Maribel Health, said in a March 15 news release. "Hospital at home is just one example of a broad range of advanced care in the home that can be delivered with improved clinical outcomes, greater efficiency and importantly, enhanced patient and consumer experience."

In 2019, Dr. Paulus became the first ex-hospital leader to join General Catalyst as an executive-in-residence, later being joined by Stephen Klasko, MD, who formerly led Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health, and Marc Harrison, MD, the former president and CEO of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health.



