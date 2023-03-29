Cedars-Sinai Health Ventures backs cardiac data startup to curtail missed diagnoses

Cedars-Sinai Health Ventures, the Los Angeles-based health system's venture capital arm, led a $6 million series A funding round for cardiac data company RhythmScience.

The startup analyzes data from tens of thousands of cardiology patients, from such health systems as University of Chicago Medicine and Houston Methodist, to create standardized data aimed at curtailing missed diagnoses and unnecessary hospitalizations. The platform also tracks cardiac implants, wearables and weight scales in one portal.

"We understand the need for effective cardiac data solutions that are purposefully built to meet the needs of patients and their cardiology teams," said James Laur, managing director of Cedars-Sinai Health Ventures, in a March 28 news release. "We believe that our collaboration with RhythmScience will further our leadership in the cardiac data space and provide our physicians with the best tools possible to prioritize the health and safety of our patients."