UnityPoint Health Ventures backs telehealth startup OpenLoop in $15M round

UnityPoint Health Ventures, the venture capital arm of West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health, is participating in a $15 million funding round for telehealth platform OpenLoop.

OpenLoop's network includes more than 6,000 clinicians across all 50 states, with more than 30 digital health specialties and 15 languages available, according to a March 16 news release. Providers can manage appointments, write prescriptions, chart notes electronically, and handle payments all in one platform. The startup also recently started offering a revenue cycle management service.

The series A round was led by investment firm Nava Ventures.