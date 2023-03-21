J&J Innovation, Salesforce CEO back $90M funding round for AI-based predictive cancer test company

Artera, a company using artificial intelligence to develop predictive cancer tests, launched with a $90 million funding round that saw participation from Johnson & Johnson Innovation and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff.

The company will use the funding to distribute its flagship ArteraAI Prostate Test, which predicts therapy benefit in localized prostate cancer.

Additionally, Artera will look to develop tests that support therapy personalization for other cancers, according to a March 21 Artera news release.

"The American Cancer Society estimates that more than 288,000 new cases of prostate cancer will arise in 2023, with more than 34,000 deaths. AI has given clinicians and patients a powerful weapon in the fight against this disease," Andre Esteva, co-founder and CEO of Artera, said in the release. "Clinicians can now leverage Artera's unique test to prognosticate patient outcomes and personalize treatment decisions."