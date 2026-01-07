Providence sells health IT consulting company Tegria

Renton, Wash.-based Providence has sold its health IT consulting arm, Tegria Services Group, to healthcare-focused investment firm Altaris.

The 51-hospital system launched the subsidiary in 2020, combining nine health tech investments into one.

“We are proud of the value created through its development and growth and are confident this transition will position the company to expand its impact to even more health systems,” a Providence spokesperson told Becker’s. “The sale enables Providence to streamline its portfolio, so we can remain focused on core healthcare services, while continuing to work with Tegria, under Altaris’ ownership, as a preferred technology services partner.”

Terms of the deal, which closed Jan. 6, were not disclosed. Providence previously offloaded revenue cycle management company Acclara to R1 RCM for $675 million in 2024.

In 2025, the health system sold 10 skilled nursing facilities to post-acute care company The Ensign Group and transitioned its home health and hospice business to a joint venture with home-based care firm Compassus, part of a broader restructuring.

“These were important and courageous decisions that allow us to focus on and invest in the core services we provide,” Providence President and CEO Eric Wexler told Becker’s in December. “This will be critical for 2026 and beyond.”