8 hospitals, health systems raising workers' pay

The following hospitals and health systems have announced or shared plans for raising workers' pay this year.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list.

1. Members of the Massachusetts Nurses Association at Newburyport, Mass.-based Beth Israel Lahey Anna Jaques Hospital approved a new three-year contract. The agreement includes wage increases ranging from 10.5% up to 65% in the first 12 months of the contract, according to the union.

2. Nurses represented by United Food and Commercial Workers 3000 approved a new labor contract with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett (Wash.). The agreement includes pay increases and ratification bonuses, according to the union.

3. Members of the New York State Nurses Association at Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Valley Stream (N.Y.) approved a new three-year labor contract. The agreement includes average wage increases of 19.3% to the base registered nurse rate over the life of the deal, with additional pay depending on experience, according to the union.

4. Members of the New York State Nurses Association at Northwell Health's Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, N.Y., approved a new three-year labor contract. The agreement includes average wage increases of 18% to 20% over the life of the contract, depending on experience and job title.

5. Members of the Michigan Nurses Association at ProMedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital in Adrian approved their tentative agreement for a new contract. The contract includes a new pay scale that reaches more than $50 per hour by the end of the three-year deal, according to the union.

6. Employees across University of New Mexico Hospital campuses will receive retention bonuses and wage increases, marking their first raises in more than a year. UNM hospital employees in Bernalillo and Sandoval counties will receive a $600 retention incentive and an average wage increase of about 3%, according to a Jan. 26 news release from the Albuquerque-based health system.

7. Members of SEIU 121RN approved a new labor contract with Los Robles Regional Medical Center in Thousand Oaks, Calif., part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare. The deal includes cumulative across-the-board wage increases of 17.6% over three years, according to the union.

8. Members of the New York State Nurses Association at Montefiore Mount Vernon (N.Y.) and Montefiore New Rochelle (N.Y.) hospitals approved new three-year labor contracts. A union news release said the contracts, approved Dec. 28 and Dec. 29, include "historic wage increases that bring these Montefiore nurses in line with pay standards of the Montefiore Bronx facilities and improvements in working conditions, including strengthened safe staffing enforcement language."













