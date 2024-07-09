Cleveland Clinic hospital nurses approve 3-year labor deal

Nurses at Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital in Dover, Ohio, have approved a new three-year labor contract.

The contract covers 200 nurses represented by the Ohio Nurses Association, an affiliate of the American Federation of Teachers, according to a July 8 union news release shared with Becker's.

According to the ONA, it includes:

A commitment from the hospital to work with union members to address staffing levels and guidelines across patient care units.

Wage scale improvements.

Two retirement plans that are available to more union members in the bargaining unit.

Union representatives said the contract provides needed changes but does not include enforceable minimum staffing standards. The ONA has supported efforts in the state Legislature to require such standards.

"Without enforceable minimum staffing standards in this contract and in all Ohio hospitals, patient and staff safety remains in jeopardy," ONA President and Executive Director Rick Lucas, BSN, RN, said in the release.



Cleveland Clinic shared a statement with Becker's, saying the contract "provides increased wages and benefits. We appreciate the work of all the nurses and caregivers at Union Hospital."

Union members approved the contract June 21. It is effective from June 29, 2024, to June 28, 2027.