Hackensack Meridian Health workers approve contract, staffing ratios

Health Professionals & Allied Employees members have approved a new labor contract with Hackensack Meridian Health to establish the first staffing ratios in the history of the system's North Bergen, N.J.-based Palisades Medical Center, according to a June 13 union news release.

The contract covers approximately 750 registered nurses, professionals, technical staff, licensed practical nurses, service workers and skilled maintenance staff at Palisades.

According to the union, provisions include 9% to 15% wage increases over three years, in addition to the following patient-to-staff ratios in hospital departments:

Medical-surgical: 1 to 5

Critical care: 1 to 2

3 East-Intermediate care unit (step down): 1 to 4

Special care nursery: 1 to 4

Emergency department: One triage registered nurse along with five other registered nurses at 7 a.m.;,eight RNs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and five RNs at 11 p.m.

The contract also includes an agreement by the hospital to hire as many as 50 additional staff members, including 29 RNs, according to the union.

"The staffing and economic gains in this contract will significantly reduce stress on the job for these dedicated healthcare workers and go a long way in helping us retain staff in this hospital," HPAE President Debbie White, RN, said in the release. "We hope this agreement means that HMH recognizes that the staff are the hospital's most valuable asset and should be nurtured and supported."

Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health shared the following statement with Becker's: "We are pleased that our team members voted in favor of the new labor contracts. The new contracts ensure excellent care for patients while providing team members with competitive wages and benefits in a safe work environment. The contracts also account for the changes happening in healthcare and within our organization."

The contract runs through May 31, 2027.