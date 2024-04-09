Nearly 650 Providence nurses approve labor deal

Members of the Montana Nurses Association Local 17 have approved a new labor contract with Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, part of Renton, Wash.-based Providence.

The three-year agreement covers nearly 650 nurses at the hospital, according to a statement Providence shared with Becker's.

"The contract, which runs through [the] end of February 2027, has many enhancements, and reflects the hospital's commitment to ensuring an exceptional workplace for our caregivers and includes market competitive wages, professional growth opportunities, and a safe and respectful work environment," the statement said.

A union news release shared with Becker's said: "The top priorities of Local 17 registered nurses will remain a continued focus during the term of their new successor collective bargaining agreement. The registered nurses remain committed to supporting each other, their patients, and their community."





