ChristianaCare hikes minimum wage for 2nd time in 5 years

ChristianaCare, a three-hospital health system based in Wilmington, Del., is increasing its hourly minimum wage from $15 to $16.50.

The change will affect about 850 employees who were below or near $16.50 per hour, according to a July 23 health system news release. ChristianaCare employs about 14,000 workers in total.

"At ChristianaCare, we are committed to creating health so that people can flourish, and that begins with our caregivers," ChristianaCare System COO Ric Cuming, EdD, RN, said in the release. "By investing in our caregivers and supporting their well-being, we support their ability to provide the very best care to our patients."

This is the second time ChristianaCare has raised its minimum wage since 2019.