1,600 New Jersey nurses to see raises

Members of JNESO District Council 1 have approved a new labor contract with Marlton, N.J.-based Virtua Health.

The three-year agreement covers more than 1,600 registered nurses and will be retroactive to March 1, according to a union news release.

Under the new agreement, announced March 15, union members will see across-the-board pay increases of up to 16% over three years, according to JNESO District Council 1, an affiliate of the AFL-CIO representing more than 5,000 nurses, technicians and other healthcare workers in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The union said the agreement also includes language to address staffing needs.

"We are extremely proud of our nurses and will continue to fight for what they need to provide the best possible care to their patients," Douglas Placa, executive director of JNESO, said in the release.

Rhonda Jordan, executive vice president and chief human resources officer for Virtua, shared the following statement with Becker's: "On behalf of everyone at Virtua Health, I am extremely pleased that the union members ratified their contract and that we can continue to work collaboratively as South Jersey's trusted choice for personalized healthcare. Nurses represent the largest subset of our workforce, and we are fortunate to have so many dedicated, compassionate and talented nurses at our hospitals and across the health system."