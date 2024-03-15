Allegheny Health Network to raise minimum wage

By the end of March, Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network said it will be raising its minimum wage to $18 per hour.

The raise will affect AHN staff members currently earning at or near the network's current minimum hourly wage of $16 per hour, marking an almost 9% increase for approximately 1,700 employees, according to a March 15 news release from the health network.

AHN says the raise will have the most impact on those in entry-level positions such as environmental services, dietary services, patient care technicians and patient access.

The minimum wage in Pennsylvania is $7.25 per hour.