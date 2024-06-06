Ascension workers in Michigan approve 1-year labor deal

Registered nurses at Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc, Mich., who are represented by Teamsters Local 332, have voted to approve a new labor contract.

A post on the union's Facebook page said 80% of voting union members approved the agreement on June 5.

"Ascension nurses are integral to the functioning of our healthcare system, and they deserve nothing but the best possible contract," Dan Glass, president of Local 332, said in a separate post. "Ascension nurses care deeply about their patients and the level of care they provide — and now, they have a strong agreement that will reward them for the commitment to their work."

According to the union, the one-year agreement includes 4.25% to 39.54% wage increases based on licensure year, staffing bonuses for picking up shifts, improved per diem language, ratification bonuses and language to bargain new healthcare immediately upon approval of a joint venture between Detroit-based Henry Ford Health and Ascension Michigan.

An Ascension spokesperson shared the following statement with Becker's: "We are pleased Ascension Genesys registered nurses have ratified their new contract. This contract respects the diverse needs of our registered nurses and will create a solid foundation for a healthy and respectful working relationship moving forward.

"We thank our nurses for voting to accept this fair and equitable contract and are eager to move forward together — putting our patients at the center of all we do as we improve the health of the communities we are privileged to serve."









