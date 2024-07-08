Sutter workers approve first contract

Members of the National Union of Healthcare Workers, who went on strike twice over the past year at the Sutter Center for Psychiatry in Sacramento, Calif., have approved their first labor contract.

The 18-month agreement covers about 150 workers at Sutter Health's 73-bed Sacramento psychiatric hospital, including mental health therapists, kitchen staff, licensed vocational nurses, and patient care support specialists, according to a July 5 union news release shared with Becker's.

Under the deal, workers will receive an average raise of 12.5% over the life of the contract, according to NUHW. It also keeps an employee health plan that includes fully employer-paid health insurance premiums.

"This contract will make a big difference," Wesley Moore, patient care support specialist, said in the release.

Mr. Moore also said provisions of the contract "will keep workers here caring for patients and attract new workers as well."

A Sutter Health spokesperson shared the following statement with Becker's: "We're pleased to have reached an agreement that acknowledges and rewards the invaluable contributions of our care team. We believe the dedication and effort invested in finalizing this contract supports continued access to safe and high-quality care for our patients."





