NewYork-Presbyterian nurses strike nears end with tentative deal

The final group of striking New York City nurses has reached a tentative agreement, paving the way for an end to the largest nurses strike in city history.

About 4,200 nurses represented by the New York State Nurses Association reached a tentative deal with NewYork-Presbyterian Feb. 19, according to a Feb. 20 union news release shared with Becker’s.

“We are pleased to have reached a tentative settlement with NYSNA, through the mediator, that reflects our tremendous respect for our nurses,” a NewYork-Presbyterian spokesperson said in a Feb. 20 statement shared with Becker’s. “The settlement is still subject to ratification.”

Members will vote on contract ratification Feb. 20 and will return to work the following week if the three-year contract is approved, the union release said.

The NewYork-Presbyterian nurses, along with those at Montefiore Health System and Mount Sinai Health System, began their strike Jan. 12. Montefiore and Mount Sinai nurses were on strike for more than four weeks and returned to work Feb. 14 after ratifying agreements.

The agreement at NewYork-Presbyterian includes salary increases of more than 12% over three years, improvements to safe staffing standards, protections for nurses’ healthcare benefits and protections from workplace violence. It also includes safeguards related to artificial intelligence and protections for immigrant patients and nurses, the release said.

“This has been a long, hard fight, but we are proud of what we achieved,” Beth Loudin, RN, said in the release. “With the strength of our nurses and the support of our community and allies, we showed the hospital that nurses will not compromise on our patients’ care. This is a win for the future of healthcare for our communities and a testament to the power of working people.”