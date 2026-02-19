Seton Medical Center nurses call off strike after tentative agreement

Members of the California Nurses Association have called off their one-day strike planned for Feb. 19 after reaching a tentative labor contract with AHMC Seton Medical Center in Daly City, Calif.

The union — which represents about 300 nurses at the hospital, according to a Feb. 18 CNA news release — said the agreement addresses the issues nurses were set to strike over, namely safe staffing, and recruitment and retention.

“The nurses made it clear what needs to be done in order for us to provide optimal care for our patients and our community,” Michelle Kubota, RN, said in the release. “We are encouraged that our solidarity resulted in a tentative agreement. We will now put this tentative agreement to a vote.”

In a statement shared with Becker’s, Seton said it reached a tentative agreement with the union after negotiations focused on wages and recruitment.

“Since starting our negotiations, our priority has always been to develop a fair wage proposal that takes into account the talented registered nurses who have chosen to call Seton home and to support our efforts with nurse recruitment,” Tim Schulze, associate COO for Seton, said. The hospital said it is optimistic the agreement will be ratified and called it “a significant step forward” in supporting patient care in the Daly City community.

Contract talks began in January 2025. Nurses voted to authorize a strike in December.