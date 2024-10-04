How 6 health systems are spending donations

From supporting construction projects to establishing endowed chairs, here are how six health systems are spending donations, as reported by Becker's since Sept. 20:

1. Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Needham (Mass.) received a $20 million donation — the largest in the hospital's history. The donation, from patient Valerie Trotman and family, will establish the Trotman Family Campus Transformation Fund. It also launches a $40 million, multi-year philanthropic campaign to support the hospital.

2. Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine received a $10 million donation that will fund a new innovation center at its Wilmer Eye Institute. The donation comes from James Gills, MD, and his wife Heather. Dr. Gills, a renowned surgeon who trained at Wilmer Eye Institute. The donation will establish the James P. Gills Jr., MD, & Heather Gills Artificial Intelligence Innovation Center. The center will serve as a collaborative hub for AI research, projects and initiatives focused on advancing eye care and preventing blindness.

3. Dallas-based Children's Health and UT Southwestern Medical Center broke ground on its $5 billion pediatric campus and received a $100 million gift to support the project. The $100 million gift came from the Rees-Jones Foundation and will support construction of the new campus. In recognition of the gift, the central hospital tower on campus will be named Rees-Jones Tower. The tower will serve as the main hospital entrance and house the lobby and welcome areas.

4. Worcester, Mass.-based UMass Memorial Health created five endowed chairs to support senior clinicians with dual appointments at the health system and its primary academic partner, UMass Chan Medical School, focusing on the advancements these faculty leaders can make on patient care. UMass Memorial Health established the endowed chairs through a $5 million philanthropic gift to UMass Chan, in partnership with the University of Massachusetts Foundation.

5. Mishawaka, Ind.-based Franciscan Health broke ground on the Dean and Barbara White Cancer Center. The project is being funded by a $30 million donation, the largest the health system has ever received, from The Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation.

6. Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine will establish the Weiser Family Center for Breast Cancer after receiving a $25 million gift from the Weiser Charitable Foundation. The $25 million gift will support staffing, technology, infrastructure, support programs and research initiatives at the Weiser Family Center for Breast Cancer. Part of the gift — $5 million — will be used to match funds, intended to encourage additional donations to the center.