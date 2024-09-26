UMass Memorial Health establishes 5 endowed chairs

Worcester, Mass.-based UMass Memorial Health has created five endowed chairs to support senior clinicians with dual appointments at the health system and its primary academic partner, UMass Chan Medical School, focusing on the advancements these faculty leaders can make on patient care.

UMass Memorial Health established the endowed chairs through a $5 million philanthropic gift to UMass Chan, in partnership with the University of Massachusetts Foundation, according to a Sept. 26 news release.

The University of Massachusetts board of trustees voted to approve the creation of the new chairs on Sept. 19.

The following five physicians — which represent family medicine, anesthesiology and perioperative medicine, radiology, neurology and radiation oncology — were named endowed chairs.

A.M. Barrett, MD

Thomas FitzGerald, MD

M. Diane McKee, MD

Max Rosen, MD

J. Matthias Walz, MD

