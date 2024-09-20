$25M gift to fund Michigan Medicine breast cancer center

Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine will establish the Weiser Family Center for Breast Cancer after receiving a $25 million gift from the Weiser Charitable Foundation.

The breast cancer center will be housed at the University of Michigan Health Rogel Cancer Center, according to a Sept. 19 news release from the health system.



The $25 million gift will support staffing, technology, infrastructure, support programs and research initiatives at the Weiser Family Center for Breast Cancer. Part of the gift — $5 million — will be used to match funds, intended to encourage additional donations to the center.



Melissa Pilewskie, MD, and Monika Burness, MD, will lead the new breast cancer center, according to the release.