Johns Hopkins gets $10M gift

Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine has received a $10 million donation that will fund a new innovation center at its Wilmer Eye Institute.

The donation comes from James Gills, MD, and his wife Heather. Dr. Gills, a renowned surgeon who trained at Wilmer Eye Institute, is credited with pioneering small incision cataract surgery and intraocular lens implantation as the standard of care, according to an Oct. 3 news release.

The donation will establish the James P. Gills Jr., MD, & Heather Gills Artificial Intelligence Innovation Center. The center will serve as a collaborative hub for AI research, projects and initiatives focused on advancing eye care and preventing blindness.

T.Y. Alvin Liu, MD, will lead the center and serve as the inaugural James P. Gills Jr., MD, and Heather Gills Rising Professor of Artificial Intelligence in Ophthalmology.

"What sets Wilmer apart is the breadth and depth of our current AI endeavors, from fundamental model development to translational implementation of AI clinical tools to advocacy for AI policies at the national level," Dr. Liu said. "This truly transformational gift will greatly expand the velocity and scope of Wilmer's AI footprint, thus securing our leadership position in this once-in-a-lifetime AI revolution."