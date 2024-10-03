Beth Israel hospital receives largest gift in history

Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Needham (Mass.) has received a $20 million donation — the largest in the hospital's history.

The donation, from patient Valerie Trotman and family, will establish the Trotman Family Campus Transformation Fund, according to an Oct. 2 hospital news release. It also launches a $40 million, multi-year philanthropic campaign to support the hospital.

Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Needham, part of Cambridge, Mass.-based Beth Israel Lahey Health, is a 73-bed acute care community hospital.