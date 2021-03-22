9 hospital construction projects worth $1B+

In the last six months, nine hospitals and health systems have announced, advanced or completed expansion and renovation projects with price tags of $1 billion or more.

1. Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health plans to invest $3.75 billion into a campus expansion that includes ensuring the campus meets the state's new earthquake safety mandates. The preliminary plan calls for building a 16-story inpatient hospital and a five-story pavilion. Those would replace existing patient care facilities that are not seismically retrofitted.



2. University of California Irvine plans to build a $1 billion hospital campus that will house a 144-bed acute care facility, ambulatory care center and cancer center. The University of California Board of Regents granted approval of the project, the organization said Jan. 21.

3. Destination Medical Center, a $5.6 billion public-private project backed by Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, is forging ahead despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The 20-year initiative, started in 2015, aims to make Rochester a global destination for health and wellness through $5.6 billion in economic development that will span six districts. Mayo Clinic is investing $3.5 billion in the project over 20 years.



4. Boston-based Mass General Brigham is moving forward with as much as $2 billion in capital projects in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. One of the projects is a $1 billion building at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

5. Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System will build a $1 billion medical campus in Alexandria, Va. The medical campus will include a replacement facility for Inova Alexandria Hospital with a larger emergency room and all-private patient rooms.

6. Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in West Carson, Calif., in December said it began its $1.6 billion upgrade that includes an inpatient tower and outpatient building. The 468,000-square-foot inpatient tower will have 346 beds and an emergency department.

7. Harborview Medical Center in Seattle announced plans to embark on major upgrades after a $1.74 billion bond measure to finance the deal was approved by voters Nov. 3.

8. Children's Healthcare of Atlanta received a $200 million donation to support its $1.5 billion campus expansion. The gift will help fund construction of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta's new hospital and outpatient medical facility. The 1.5 million-square-foot-hospital, expected to open in 2025, will include a 19-story tower with two wings, operating rooms, specialty beds and space for clinical research.

9. The Brooklyn Hospital Center in New York is planning a $1 billion campus modernization. The project application, filed in late September, calls for building a cancer center, ambulatory surgery center and an outpatient diagnostic center.

More articles on capital projects:

NewYork-Presbyterian opens 400,000-square-foot surgery center

AdventHealth to invest $400M in West Florida expansions

Boxed out of Elk Grove, California university eyes new location for teaching hospital

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.