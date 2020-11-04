Voters approve $1.74B bond for Seattle hospital revamp

Harborview Medical Center in Seattle will be getting major upgrades after a $1.74 billion bond measure to finance the deal was approved by voters Nov. 3, according to the Seattle Times.

King County Proposition No. 1 was leading with just under 78 percent of the count on Nov. 3, according to the report. By Washington state law, bond measures need 60 percent approval to pass.

With the funding, Harborview Medical Center is looking to build a $952 million tower and a $79 million behavioral health center. The funding would also be used for renovations and to ensure the building meets earthquake-resistance requirements.

It also would create space for 150 respite beds to help homeless people recover after hospitalization.

The proposition will replace an expiring tax levy.

