Children's Healthcare of Atlanta gets record-setting $200M gift to support expansion

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta has received a $200 million donation to support its $1.5 billion campus expansion.

The gift, from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, is the largest in the organization's history.



The gift will help fund construction of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta's new hospital and outpatient medical facility. The hospital will be named The Arthur M. Blank Hospital in honor of the donation.

The 1.5 million-square-foot-hospital, expected to open in 2025, will include a 19-story tower with two wings, operating rooms, specialty beds and space for clinical research.

The campus project also includes building an 11-story, 325,000-square-foot medical office building that will house outpatient clinics, a simulation center and medical conference space.

"We are beyond grateful to Arthur and his family foundation for this generous donation to help our mission grow and inspire others to give to Children's," said Donna Hyland, CEO of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

Mr. Blank is a co-founder of the Home Depot and owns the NFL's Atlanta Falcons.

