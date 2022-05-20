7 hospital construction projects worth $500M or more

Several hospital construction projects with price tags of $500 million or more have been recently announced or have advanced. Here are seven Becker's has reported on since March 23:

1. UCSF receives board approval for $4.3B hospital

University of California San Francisco received approval from the University of California's board of regents to build a $4.3 billion hospital at UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center in San Francisco.

2. Catholic Health breaks ground on $500M pavilion

Catholic Health broke ground May 12 on a $500 million patient care pavilion at its Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip, N.Y.

3. U of California-Davis starts demolition for $3B tower

Construction crews began demolishing temporary offices to build a nearly $3.8 billion tower at Sacramento-based University of California Davis Medical Center, the Sacramento Bee reported May 10.

4. Mass General Brigham gets green light for $2B in capital improvements

Boston-based Mass General Brigham received approval from state regulators to move ahead with a more than $2 billion expansion plan at Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital, WBUR reported May 4.

5. New Jersey's lone public hospital seeks $1.2B for replacement facility

University Hospital in Newark, N.J., is in desperate need of improvements as it deals with overcrowding in its emergency department and maintenance issues, advocates say, nj.com reported May 1. It is the only public hospital in the state.

6. Houston Methodist starts site preparation for $1.4B tower

Houston Methodist has begun site preparation for its $1.4 billion Centennial Tower, which will be 26 stories tall and connect to the Paula and Joseph C. "Rusty" Walter III Tower.

7. Kaweah Health to build $500M wing

Visalia, Calif.-based Kaweah Health is planning to replace one of its hospital's wings with a nine-story, $500 million facility, Visalia Times Delta reported April 20.