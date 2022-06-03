UC Davis to build $579M outpatient surgery center

UC Davis (Calif.) Health is planning a $579 million outpatient surgery center at its Sacramento, Calif., campus, which it expects to build by 2025, The Sacramento Bee reported June 2.

The project is part of a major expansion plan that includes a rehabilitation hospital and a $3.8 billion patient tower. It is also creating a multibillion-dollar innovation hub, according to the report.

The surgery center will have 12 major operating rooms, five minor procedure rooms and several imaging rooms. UC Davis said in a report to UC regents that the surgery center will allow them to transfer all outpatient procedures out of the medical center, according to the Bee.

The current spaces "are insufficient and lack the necessary beds and space to house complex outpatient surgeries that require overnight patient recovery and large, modern operating suites to accommodate advanced technologies," UC Davis leaders said in their report, according to the Bee.

UC Davis expects to take on $300 million in debt for the project.